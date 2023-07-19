Gjilani vs Progres Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Gjilani entertain Progres at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 20).

Progres were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, their second straight stalemate. The Luxembourg side could have secured a comfortable 2-0 win at home, but their poor defending cost them two penalties, which Gjilani executed with aplomb. The outcome gives the Kosovan side a psychological advantage heading into the second leg.

Skifterat, who were eliminated at this stage in the previous edition, look determined to make progress this time. However, their defence needs to fare better, as they conceded to Gjilani two avoidable goals in the first leg. Head coach Klodian Duro, though, blamed it on the anxiety that may “likely not occur at home”.

Progres, meanwhile, have rich experience in European club competitions from the late 1970s. but this is their first campaign in the Europa Conference League. They will likely have an uphill battle in Pristina, as the hosts are determined to end their six-game winless run. Coach Duro says they're expecting their first win since early May.

The visitors still have their chances and could pull off a shock win if they play with creativity and exploit loopholes. Progres will take confidence from their away record heading into this meeting. They have won four of their last five games on the road, scoring 12 goals and conceding four.

Gjilani vs Progres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gjilani have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

Gjilani have recorded six draws in their last ten games across competitions.

Progres have won four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

Gjilani have drawn four times and lost once in their last five games, while Progres have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Gjilani: D-L-D-D-D; Progres: D-W-D-W-W

Gjilani vs Progres Prediction

Arbnor Ramadani scored the brace for Gjilani in the first leg while giving Progres defenders a run for their money. All eyes will be on him again. However, team top scorer Mevlan Zeka is yet to make his mark in the competition.

Progres, meanwhile, will be more careful this time to avoid costly goalmouth errors while deploying their counterattacks. Expect Gjilani to prevail based on their confidence and home advantage.

Prediction: Gjilani 3-1 Progres

Gjilani vs Progres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Gjilani

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Gjilani to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Progres to score - Yes