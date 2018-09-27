Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Glad today's generation doesn't struggle for basic sports facilities: Gopichand

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    27 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand feels Indian athletes no longer have to worry about the basic facilities that he had to struggle for in his playing days.

"All my life I have struggled to get basic sports facilities. I am glad today's generation don't have to struggle for this. Sports today has great future," Gopichand said Wednesday at a workshop organised by the Andhra Pradesh government where it declared that the state's future capital Amaravati will be developed as a "world-class sports city" capable of hosting the Olympics.

"We need to ensure that kids taking sports need to be incentivised so that they can lead good life. Kids need to learn discipline and sports is fundamental for this.

"It is not necessary to create champions, but to create environment where everyone -- kids and adults -- enjoy sports. Remember sports increases a nation's happiness index and improves quality of life," he added.

Speaking on the development of Amaravati as a sports hub, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri said the initiative will be completed by 2021.

"We are developing Sports City in Amaravati which will come in three phases and will comprise integrated sports hub spread in 20 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore, a multi-purpose sports stadium, multi-purpose training campus," he said.

"Amaravati International Sports Complex, a Rs 60 crore complex, will also be built on 8.9 acres which will revolutionise sports in Andhra Pradesh. Phase I will be ready by 2021," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 reasons why England's Golden Generation failed
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Novy Kapadia: "My generation witnessed...
RELATED STORY
Germany struggle with generation gap
RELATED STORY
7 Great Footballers who never played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season
RELATED STORY
4 football players who have never received a red card
RELATED STORY
The 10 Strongest Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
5 of the poorest managerial tenures of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us