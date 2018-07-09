Goalkeeper Poirei returns to BFC for one year

Bengaluru, July 9 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of former goalkeeper Soram Anganba Poirei for the upcoming season, the club announced today.

He was part of the squad for two years from 2013 to 15.

"It feels great to be back at the club where I made some amazing memories, winning my first I-League title and the Federation Cup," said Poirei after penning a one-year-deal.

He featured four times in the league for BFC who romped to an I-League title triumph in the 2013-14 season.

"The atmosphere at this club is amazing and everybody is professional in their approach. We have some top players in the squad and it should be a great learning experience once again. It's going to be a challenging season but I'm looking forward to it," Poirei said.

Despite being just 25-years-old, Poirei brings in vast experience having being part of the domestic circuit for nine years.

After being part of the Bengaluru side that won the Federation Cup title and finished runners-up in the league in the 2014-15 season, Poirei moved back to the northeast (Aizawl FC) for their first-ever season in the Indian top-flight.

Poirei joined Delhi Dynamos for the 2016 season of the Indian Super League, making five appearances for the Lions, who finished as semifinalists.

He then moved back to Pune, where he began the season as first-choice goalkeeper for DSK Shivajians, making a total of seven appearances in the season.

At the start of the 2017-18 season, Poirei was signed up by Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan for whom he featured regularly in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division, finishing runners-up in the competition.

He was signed by fellow Kolkata side ATK for the latter half of their season where he featured in the final few games of the ISL and the Super Cup.

The Imphal-born custodian began his youth career with Pune FC in 2009 and was promoted to the first team as a reserve goalkeeper the same year as a 17-year-old