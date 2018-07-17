Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Goals at three World Cups and 50 for the Socceroos – Cahill's international career in numbers

199   //    17 Jul 2018, 10:12 IST
Former Australia international Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill announced his retirement from international football after an Australia career that will see him go down as arguably the greatest ever Socceroo.

Cahill, 38, retired after scoring a record 50 goals in 107 appearances for Australia.

We take a look at his international career with the help of Opta data.

 

3 - Cahill scored at three World Cups. Only Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo, Uwe Seeler and Pele have scored at more (4).

5 - He netted five times against Japan, the most he struck against any nation.

38 - Cahill has scored five (38 per cent) of the Socceroos' 13 World Cup goals.

9 - No player has featured in more World Cup games for the Socceroos (9 – level with Mark Bresciano).

50 - His 50 Socceroos goals put him clear of Damian Mori (29), Archie Thompson (28) and John Aloisi (27) for the most for Australia.

2 - Cahill scored two international hat-tricks – against Fiji in 2004 and Bangladesh in 2015.

28 - Cahill scored against 28 different nations during his international career.

