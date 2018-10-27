Gokulam Kerala FC share spoils with Mohun Bagan

Kozhikode, Oct 27 (PTI) In front of a noisy 28,400 strong home crowd, Gokulam Kerala FC held heavyweights Mohun Bagan 1-1 in their opening 12th Hero I-League fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium Saturday.

Lalchhawnkima's own goal in the second half cancelled out Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka's header for Mohun Bagan in the 41st minute.

Bino George's Gokulam Kerala FC began the match with the dependable Ghanaian Daniel Addo leading the back four and the talented Arjun Jayaraj, Brazilian Felipe Castro and Ugandan Mudde Musa part of a three-man midfield.

The forward line was led by Grenadian international Antonio German. Shibinraj started in the Gokulam goal.

Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty went in with the Cameroonian-Ugandan pair of Dipanda Dicka and Henry Kisekka upfront with Egyptian Omar El Hussieny playing in the hole behind them.

Youngster Pintu Mahata and Kerala's PM Britto were to make the runs from the wings with another youngster Sourav Das in centre of midfield. The back line was led by Nigerian Eze Kingsley with the talented Arijit Bagui alongside. Lalramchulova as right back and Abhishek Ambekar as left back also returned good efforts. Sankar Roy was preferred in the Bagan goal.

Although Gokulam began with a flurry of attacks with Mudde Mussa creating an opening early, Bagan were the stronger outfit in the first quarter of an hour with the first attempt coming from Egyptian Husseiney and Ugandan Kisekka.

Hussieny latched on to a loose ball outside the Gokulam box and glided inside for his right-footed toe-poke to beat Shibinraj and ricocheted off the near post even as Kisekka let loose a long ranger from a favourable position sail over.

In the 18th minute, Pintu Mahata, who had a good first half in the left-wing, missed a sitter from Dicka's wonderful ball inside the box. His awkward connection with his left-foot with the goalkeeper and an empty net at his mercy denied Bagan a deserving lead.

The selfless Dicka then found Kisekka with a delectable lob over the Gokulam defence and the Ugandan's lob in return, went over Shibinraj's reach and was cleared from the goal-line by a tireless Abhishek Das in the Gokulam defence.

Bagan eventually, took the lead in the 41st minute, when Arijit Bagui floated a free-kick inside the box, which met with Kisekka perfectly and his angled-header beat Shibinraj at the far post to hand the away side the lead.

Then there was a drama at both ends in the 42nd minute. First, Dipanda Dicka unleashed a brilliant run inside the box taking out two defenders and his well-placed shot brought about a great save from Shibinraj but landed at the feet of an onrushing Kisekka who failed to control his effort.

Then English born Antonio German, on the counter, found himself one to one with the goalkeeper, but with the pressure from an onrushing defender, he shot straight from just outside the box, into the diving clutches of Roy.

Gokulam began the second half with a sense of urgency and in particular, the introduction of Rajesh in place of under-22 Gani Nigam, saw the hosts turn the tables completely.

Although brilliant Rajesh, industrious German, honest Musa and eventual Hero of the Match Arjun Jayaraj were creating opportunities, clear chances were coming not in numbers and Bagan defence were seemed to be in control