Gold Coast Knights vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2023 

Gold Coast Knights face Western United in the Australia Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday (August 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Rochedale in the NPL Queensland. Anthony Poljak scored a brace to inspire the win. Western, meanwhile, booked their spot in the last 16 of the Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win at Edgeworth E. in the last round. Noah Botic and Lachlan Wales scored a goal and provided an assist in the first half.

Gold Coast qualified ahead of Devonport with a narrow 1-0 home win. Austin Ludwik's 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Gold Coast Knights vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Western's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Gold Coast are on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four games.

Four of Gold Coast's last five home games have produced less than three goals.

Western's last five games have witnessed more goals in the first half than the second.

Gold Coast Knights vs Western United Prediction

Gold Coast will bank on home advantage to give them an edge. They're also on a good run of form, going unbeaten in their last six games.

Western, meanwhile, comfortably booked their spot in the last 16 but might face a tough test. Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gold Coast 1-3 Western

Gold Coast Knights vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: First half (Western's last five games have had more goals in the first half than the second.)

Bold Tip - First half to produce over 1.5 goals