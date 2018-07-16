Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Golden Boot winner Kane aims to break August hoodoo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10.03K   //    16 Jul 2018, 11:46 IST
Harry Kane England v Croatia Semi Final FIFA World Cup Russia
Harry Kane

World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is already turning his attention to club football as he looks to rectify another unwanted record.

England's captain was the top scorer in Russia, netting six times after a quick-fire start, which put to bed any doubts of being able to cut it at the top level after drawing a blank at Euro 2016.

But Kane is yet to score a Premier League goal for Tottenham in August, despite four prolific seasons, and is looking to hit the ground running in 2018-19.

"I'll hopefully be back for the first game and hopefully I can try and score in August this year," he said.

"Not many people get to say they've won a Golden Boot in a World Cup, it's a big achievement.

"I said before coming into the tournament I wanted to prove I could do it in these big tournaments.

"The Euros was disappointing for me and if anything I wanted to prove to myself I could score at this level. I've scored at every other level and it was important I did that. I'm extremely proud.

"I'm sure I'll look back in a few weeks' time and take all these experiences in."

Kane also addressed comments about the nature of his goals, with half of his tally at Russia 2018 coming from the penalty spot.

"You're playing the best teams in the world at the end of the day, you're not going to get five or 10 chances a game. You have to take what you're given," he said.

"I've had a couple that I feel I could have done better with, especially in the semi-final, but that's part of being a striker - you're going to miss some and you're going to score some.

"Set-plays are a big part of the game so if I score every goal from a set-play I'm not too bothered."

Premier League 2018-19
Kane still eyeing Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
Kane still confident of catching Salah in Golden Boot race
RELATED STORY
Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with 'amazing' Salah
RELATED STORY
Salah: Premier League Golden Boot is very special
RELATED STORY
Super Salah secures Premier League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 front-runners for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Late charge for the Golden Boot! - Smalling jokes about...
RELATED STORY
King Kane: England's New Torchbearer and Golden Boot Winner?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us