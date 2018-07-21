Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Golovin team-mate Chepchugov drops hint over Chelsea move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.29K   //    21 Jul 2018, 16:36 IST
aleksandr golovin - cropped
Russia international Aleksandr Golovin

Aleksandr Golovin looks to be on his way to Chelsea, if a social media post from CSKA Moscow team-mate Sergey Chepchugov is anything to go by.

Russia international Golovin has been linked with a move to a major European side after impressing for his country in their surprise run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old has been widely tipped to join Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, who have already moved to strengthen their midfield options with the signing of Jorginho from Napoli.

It appears Golovin's switch to Stamford Bridge is on the cards, with Chepchugov having wished his team-mate good luck at his next club in an Instagram post.

The goalkeeper congratulated Golovin on joining Chelsea and wished him a "great career".

Time will tell if Chepchugov's post proves accurate, with Golovin also said to be interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, while Monaco is another potential destination.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
No Chelsea agreement for Golovin, claims CSKA president
RELATED STORY
Scout Report: Who is Aleksandr Golovin? 
RELATED STORY
Five midfielders Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 big decisions Maurizio Sarri must make at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players that may have no future under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's top 5 transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
Monaco confirm Golovin approach
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues settle on £53 million deal...
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us