×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Gomes enjoying new lease of life at Everton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
204   //    02 Nov 2018, 15:15 IST
andregomes - cropped
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes is enjoying a new lease of life at Everton after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona following his move to Camp Nou in 2016.

Gomes joined Barca after two seasons with Valencia but found it difficult to cement a regular starting spot, and when he did feature he was unable to make an impact.

He made 16 LaLiga appearances in 2017-18, with only six of them starts, and after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ernesto Valverde he was loaned to Everton.

Injuries have meant the 25-year-old has only made two Toffees appearances so far, but he is enjoying life on Merseyside.

"I'm enjoying it here with my new team-mates, with the team, with the fans and with the staff," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm really happy right now and I want to keep it like that until the end of the season and give my best.

"It's also only my first two games, my first three or four weeks with the team working at 100 per cent so I'm getting better and fitter. 

"I just want to enjoy the game, enjoy the fans and enjoy with my team-mates. I hope to do everything that I can to help the team win the next game.

"I want to keep going, improving and getting better."

Whether Gomes will make the move to Goodison Park permanent remains unclear, and he says he will only make a decision at the conclusion of the campaign.

He added: "We need to discuss that at the end of the season of course with Everton, with Barcelona and see if Everton are happy with me. That is really important."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Mina, Gomes deals confirmed as Everton complete Barca raid
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona sanction Andre Gomes loan to...
RELATED STORY
Silva demands end to Gomes 'rumours' and targets early...
RELATED STORY
Everton feared missing out on Mina after World Cup strike
RELATED STORY
Deadline day round-up: Everton shop in Barcelona, busy...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Two Barcelona stars to join Premier League club...
RELATED STORY
A look at the greatest midfield partnerships of the 21st...
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real reason behind Manchester United abandoning...
RELATED STORY
Silva's philosophy part of the Everton lure for Digne
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us