Gomes reverses retirement with one-year Watford deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 28 Jun 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes

Watford have announced veteran goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Gomes had signalled his intention to retire at the end of the 2018-19 season but coach Javi Gracia indicated he wanted the 38-year-old to stay.

And Watford confirmed the Brazilian will go into a sixth season at Vicarage Road.

Gomes plays a back-up role to Ben Foster but started throughout the Hornets' run to the FA Cup final last season.

He then conceded six at Wembley as Manchester City completed a domestic treble, although the score could have been heavier as he performed well regardless of the heavy defeat.

"I couldn't say no to this club," Gomes wrote on Instagram. "Looking forward for a new season."

Watford are yet to bring in any new players ahead of the 2019-20 season, which they kick off at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on August 10.