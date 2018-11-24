Gomez available for PSG-Liverpool, confirms Klopp

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez will be back for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

England defender Gomez has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, but was absent for Saturday's 3-0 win at Watford.

Gomez, though, will be available for Wednesday's trip to the French capital, with Liverpool second in a tight Group C, a point ahead of PSG.

"In the last second of yesterday's session, he got a little knock," Klopp said after the Reds won at Vicarage Road.

"We thought: 'Come on, let's bring him and have a look in the morning.' He said it was 80 per cent better, that's good. So he's no doubt for Wednesday.

"But we had Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Dejan [Lovren] at 100 per cent, so we didn't have to make a decision.

"It was clear he could be rested and can recover more, and then he is ready for Wednesday again."

Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also on target against the Hornets.

PSG could be without star players Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after they missed Saturday's Ligue 1 win against Toulouse.

The forwards sustained shoulder and groin injuries respectively while on duty for France and Brazil in the international break.