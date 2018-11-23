×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Gomez: Liverpool depth key for crucial Premier League period

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    23 Nov 2018, 22:56 IST
Joe Gomez - cropped
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez believes strength in depth will help the title contenders escape unscathed from their congested fixture list.

Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Alisson all arrived at Anfield in the close season to reinforce the beaten Champions League finalists.

The early reward has been a 12-game unbeaten start in the Premier League, but England international Gomez is wary of the gruelling schedule ahead.

Liverpool have 10 matches between now and the end of the year that could make or break their hopes of snatching the silverware away from Manchester City.

"In past seasons I think it's been a really defining period in the season for us," Gomez told his club's website.

"So we know how important it is and how tough it's going to be with the amount of games [there are] in a short period of time, but we're ready.

"All teams in the Premier League face this same task and we've just got to be ready for it and try to get as many points as we can.

"There are a lot of games, especially around Christmas and New Year, with a couple of days of recovery, but I think this year we've got such a strong squad, so much strength in depth, and that will make it easier than in previous years."

Fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold echoed his team-mate's comments on the eve of a tricky trip to seventh-placed Watford.

"The club brought in quality players. There's a lot more squad depth, and there are world class players all across the pitch," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

"Looking at the season so far, there have been a lot of rotations.

"It's not just going to be 11 players that are successful, it's the whole team, it's 20, 25 of us that need to play our part and need to keep the momentum up."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Star players who almost signed for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
The 2018-19 Premier League season is looking incredibly...
RELATED STORY
4 things to expect from Liverpool in their Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Dream start for Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool v Fulham, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
How Liverpool could have lined up if they hadn’t sold...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Today BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Today EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Today FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Today MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Today WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Today WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Today TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tomorrow AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us