Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gopichand Foundation signs MOU with Odisha Govt

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:23 IST
19

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation (PGMF) today signed an MOU with Government of Odisha with an aim to nurture and groom badminton talents in the state.

The MoU was signed between the Sports and Youth Services Department and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation here at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera and P Gopichand.

It is an honour for us to be associated with the Govt. of Odisha and we are aligned to their vision to keep producing world class talent," Gopichand said.

"The trajectory of Badminton as a sport in India has hit new highs in the recent past, with top players like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu winning major honours at regular intervals.

"The academy in Odisha will help in keeping the momentum up, and we hope to nurture great talent right from the grass roots to the international levels, he added.

The PGMF will be driving the Badminton academy at Odisha and will be responsible for providing technical support and the overall development of the sport in the State.

Commenting on the association, Patnaik said, Badminton is one of the focus areas in sports for Odisha. Under the tutelage and guidance of PGMF, I am confident that we will be able to nurture and groom world class talents of the future.

"I want Odisha to win Olympic Medals for India, and we are all committed to make this into a reality

AIFF signs MoU with KNVB to strengthen key aspects of...
RELATED STORY
Santosh Trophy 2018: Mizoram seal semi-final spot, Odisha...
RELATED STORY
Mizoram pump in five past Odisha
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
5 most successful footballers with obscure nationalities  
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Nasser Al-Khelaifi
RELATED STORY
RCD Espanyol to collaborate with CF Santvicentí, Vicente...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs shift attention to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT URU UZB
3 - 0
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us