Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Goretzka earns praise from Kovac after first Bayern goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
621   //    02 Sep 2018, 06:16 IST
LeonGoretzka-cropped
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac congratulated Leon Goretzka after the midfielder opened his goalscoring account for the Bundesliga champions.

Former Schalke prodigy Goretzka, who arrived in the off-season, scored one and set up another as Bayern defeated Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old curled home the opener away to Stuttgart before teeing up Robert Lewandowski to make it 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Speaking to reporters about Goretzka post-match, Kovac said: "I'm very happy. He did a good job in the pre-season. He played a little bit less minutes than others all the time.

"But for today we had the feeling that he is the right player to start with his ability to create space, his aggressiveness and his pace. He can help us a lot with that.

"The opening was a shot from 16 meters so from then on, the game was a bit easier for us.

"I'm happy for him that he scored his first goal in his first Bundesliga game with Bayern. Or was it his second game already? Yes, right his second. So it was his first goal and I'm happy for him."

Bayern continued their winning start under Kovac thanks to a three-goal second half away from home.

The first half proved frustrating for Bayern, who finally made the breakthrough in the second 45 via Goretzka, Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

"I'm very happy about my team's performance," Kovac added. "We played very concentrated over the whole 90 minutes. Defensively and offensively. How many chances we had in the second half shows that we are able to do a lot of good things with the ball.

"I hope that we can keep our game on that level. I think we can do that in the future, too. But I know every new game is different. And we have to prove what we are capable to do in every single game."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield
RELATED STORY
Mission accomplished for Bayern Munich new boy Goretzka
RELATED STORY
No Goretzka regrets over snubbing Barcelona for Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac praises three-goal Lewandowski but thanks Heynckes
RELATED STORY
Bernat set for PSG but Boateng will stay – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration
RELATED STORY
Kovac wants Lewandowski to stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac confident Boateng will stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac fears for Coman following new ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us