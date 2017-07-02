Gosling signs four-year Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth have tied down midfielder Dan Gosling to a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Dan Gosling (L) celebrates a Bournemouth goal with Harry Arter

Dan Gosling has signed a new four-year deal at Bournemouth, the Premier League club have announced.

The 27-year-old has agreed to fresh terms that will keep him at Vitality Stadium until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I've really enjoyed my three years here," he told the club's official website. "It's gone so fast but I believe I've improved immensely, working with the manager and his coaching staff.

"In that time we have gained promotion and spent two years in the Premier League, so it couldn't have gone any better.

"My goal now is to be a mainstay in the side and keep adding to my game."

Manager Eddie Howe added: "I am delighted Dan has signed a new contract as he is a very important part of our squad and what we are trying to achieve here.

"He has great talent, huge energy and offers real quality to our midfield. Despite only being 27, Dan also has plenty of Premier League experience and that is crucial for a team that is still relatively new to the division."

Gosling, formerly of Everton and Newcastle United, signed for Bournemouth in 2014 and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in his first season.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions last term.