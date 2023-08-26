“Got Ten Hag n*des or what?”, “Last chance” – Manchester United fans cannot believe ‘stubborn’ decision to start 23-year-old against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United fans are currently losing their minds on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Erik ten Hag opted to include Antony in the starting XI to face Nottingham Forest. The two sides are set to face each other at Old Trafford later today (August 26).

Antony has struggled to justify his €95 million transfer fee since arriving from Ajax last summer. The 23-year-old failed to impress last season, scoring just 10 goals and providing five assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19. They are currently 13th in the Premier League with three points, having narrowly won 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers during their season opener.

The Red Devils face a Nottingham Forest side who will be looking to cause an upset after defeating Sheffield United 2-1 last weekend. Erik ten Hag has made three changes from his starting XI with Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, and Anthony Martial replacing Alejandro Garnacho and the injured pair of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

Andre Onana starts in goal. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka make up the defense.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes retain their spots in midfield, while Christian Eriksen replaces Mount. Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United fans are fuming on X after Ten Hag started the out-of-form Antony ahead of Jadon Sancho. Their reactions can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils statistically have the upper hand against Nottingham Forest. They have won their last seven home matches in a row and have lost just one out of their last 12 games against Forest, having won nine and drawn two.

How has Antony fared for Manchester United so far this season?

Manchester United fans are fuming that Erik ten Hag has included Antony in the starting XI to face Nottingham Forest today. Let's take a look at the stats to see what impact the Brazilian winger has had so far this season.

The 23-year-old started against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14, with the Red Devils winning 1-0 at home. He had a fairly decent outing, creating three chances, completing both of his dribbles and having a shot accuracy of 100%. However, he also missed one big chance, was dribbled past twice, and had zero accurate crosses during the whole game.

Antony had an even worse time during Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Spurs the following week. He only completed 14 out of 19 accurate passes, had zero accurate shots or successful dribbles, and won just 58% of his ground duels. He was subsequently substituted in the 66th minute.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping his form turns around against Nottingham Forest later today.