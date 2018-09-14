Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gotze excited to watch Klopp and Guardiola's Premier League battle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
669   //    14 Sep 2018, 20:19 IST
kloppgotze - cropped
Mario Gotze with Jurgen Klopp during their time at Borussia Dortmund

Mario Gotze is excited to watch the battle between two of his former bosses as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp go toe-to-toe for the Premier League title this season.

Guardiola's defending champions Manchester City are favourites to retain their crown in 2018-19 and have looked in excellent form in the opening four matches of the campaign.

They trail Liverpool, Watford and Chelsea, though, after the trio picked up a maximum 12 points before the international break.

Klopp's Reds are seen by many as the main challengers to City and Gotze – who had four years with the Liverpool boss at Borussia Dortmund before joining Guardiola at Bayern Munich – believes it will be a close battle.

"This year it's going to be very exciting," Gotze told Omnisport. 

"It's pretty hard to predict anything when talking about the Premier League because of the liabilities the teams and the players have when playing in the Champions League and the other cups, too. 

"All these tournaments they have to play and it’s not easy to be the best in the Premier League.

"You have to play good football for a whole year to achieve that, but I think they can do it, both Pep and Klopp. 

"I think it's going to be very exciting and that they are definitely the favourites to win the Premier League title."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons to get excited about this Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Six best moments from this weekend
RELATED STORY
3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 4 things to expect from the...
RELATED STORY
Gotze opens up on Guardiola and 'footballing father' Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best young players in the league
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 3, Liverpool's emphatic...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 forwards who can win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams that are likely to win...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Who Will Finish Top of the Premier League and Why?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us