Gracia & Lucas scoop Premier League monthly awards

07 Sep 2018

Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura and Watford manager Javi Gracia

Tottenham star Lucas Moura has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August, while Javi Gracia won the managers' equivalent following Watford's impressive start to the season.

Brazil international Lucas endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League, playing just six times after joining from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of January.

But, after getting a full pre-season under his belt, Lucas has been in fine form in the first few weeks of 2018-19, starting all four – twice as many as he did last term – of Spurs' matches and scoring three times.

His standout performance was unquestionably his two-goal display in Spurs' brilliant 3-0 win over Manchester United at the end of August.

And his second goal on that occasion showed precisely why Lucas built himself a strong reputation as a youngster – the former Sao Paulo attacker bursting through United's midfield, taking on Chris Smalling and then confidently finishing past David de Gea.

Spurs' unbeaten start to the season was ended in their first match in September – Gracia the man to mastermind that defeat.

Gracia's Watford sit on 12 points with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table, making it the first time they have ever won their first four matches of a top-flight season.

The pick of their three August wins – the victories which earnt Gracia the award – was a 3-1 triumph at Burnley, while they also defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 and Crystal Palace 2-1 at home.

Up next for Gracia's men is Manchester United at home, before trips to Fulham and Arsenal.