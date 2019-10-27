Granada storm to LaLiga summit less than five months after promotion

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 27 Oct 2019, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alvaro Vadillo of Granada

Granada moved to the top of LaLiga after a 1-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, less than five months on from their promotion back to the top flight.

Diego Martinez's side took advantage of the postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Alvaro Vadillo's second-half goal sealing all three points at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

The Andalusian side have enjoyed a remarkable return to LaLiga after two seasons in the second tier, winning six of their opening 10 games, including a memorable 2-0 victory over Barca on September 21.

With Barca not playing this weekend after their clash with Madrid was postponed, Granada were able to move a point clear at the top of the table.

Their haul of 20 points from 10 games this season is as many as they managed from all 38 league matches when they were relegated in 2016-17.

They could be dethroned when Ernesto Valverde's side take on Real Valladolid in their game in hand on Tuesday at Camp Nou.

Civil unrest in Catalonia forced the first Clasico of the 2019-20 season to be rearranged for December 18.