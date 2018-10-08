×
Granqvist confirms Manchester United interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    08 Oct 2018, 14:13 IST
andreas granqvist - cropped
Andreas Granqvist at the 2018 World Cup

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist says there is definite interest from Manchester United over a possible January transfer.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting Jose Mourinho wants to complete a shock deal for the 33-year-old at the start of 2019 in order to bolster his defence.

Granqvist responded to the rumours last week, admitting he was flattered to be linked with a move to Old Trafford but that he had not received any offers.

While the centre-back insists that remains the case, he claims there is an eagerness to make the move happen. 

"There certainly is interest. There's usually nothing in it when it's in a newspaper," he told Expressen after his Helsingborg side beat Falkenberg.

"I don't close any doors to anything. But it's so far away and as long as there is nothing concrete, it's mostly speculation.

"As I said at the start, I'm flattered even to be mentioned with such a big team as Manchester United.

"We'll see, but there is certainly an interest, as it says in the media.

"Should there be a concrete offer in January, I'll receive it and then Helsingborg will look at it. Right now, there isn't one."

It has been suggested United could look to agree a loan, much like the successful deal they struck for Henrik Larsson in January 2007, but Granqvist is wary of speculating on the details.

"I don't know if it's a loan. As I've not had a concrete offer, it's hard to speculate," he said.

Granqvist scored twice as he led Sweden to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where they were beaten 2-0 by England.

United manager Mourinho reportedly wanted to sign a new centre-back before the start of the season, with Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld linked, but was denied the funds by the club's hierarchy.

Fetching more content...
