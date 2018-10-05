×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Grass laid at Tottenham's new stadium

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    05 Oct 2018, 04:11 IST
Tottenham - cropped
An aerial view of Tottenham's White Hart Lane stadium and the construction of their new ground

Tottenham have confirmed the laying of the pitch at the club's new stadium has been completed.

Delays over the stadium's construction have led to Spurs moving fixtures to Wembley, where the Premier League side played in 2017-18.

Tottenham were forced to switch an EFL Cup tie against Watford to Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, though, as Wembley was unavailable.

But the club could be closing in on moving into the rebuilt White Hart Lane after a positive update was issued on Thursday.

"The laying of the grass pitch at our new home is complete," Spurs posted on Twitter with a photograph of the stadium's development.

Spurs are yet to confirm their first match to be played at the new stadium, but manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be ready by Christmas.

"I am confident. This year. I am confident," he told UK newspapers last month.

"I had some private conversation with [club chairman] Daniel [Levy].

"I think they are confident. They are working hard to try to find the solution."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's move to new stadium delayed
RELATED STORY
What has gone wrong at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
Tottenham issue new stadium update and apology to fans
RELATED STORY
7 Great Footballers who never played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
4 supposed Manchester United transfer targets who signed...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as reports of workers at Spurs' new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
Tomorrow BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
Tomorrow TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us