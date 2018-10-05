Grass laid at Tottenham's new stadium

An aerial view of Tottenham's White Hart Lane stadium and the construction of their new ground

Tottenham have confirmed the laying of the pitch at the club's new stadium has been completed.

Delays over the stadium's construction have led to Spurs moving fixtures to Wembley, where the Premier League side played in 2017-18.

Tottenham were forced to switch an EFL Cup tie against Watford to Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, though, as Wembley was unavailable.

But the club could be closing in on moving into the rebuilt White Hart Lane after a positive update was issued on Thursday.

"The laying of the grass pitch at our new home is complete," Spurs posted on Twitter with a photograph of the stadium's development.

Spurs are yet to confirm their first match to be played at the new stadium, but manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be ready by Christmas.

"I am confident. This year. I am confident," he told UK newspapers last month.

"I had some private conversation with [club chairman] Daniel [Levy].

"I think they are confident. They are working hard to try to find the solution."