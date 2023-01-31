Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

Grasshopper will host FC Basel at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Cup on Wednesday (February 1).

The 2022-23 Swiss Cup is in its Round 3 stage, with six games already decided out of eight. In Round 2, Grasshopper beat third-tier side FC Goldstern 3-0, while Basel overcame FC Aarau (second tier) 3-1 after extra time. At stake is a ticket to the quarterfinals. Neither team made it to that stage in the previous edition.

Hoppers sit seventh in the Super League on 21 points – a point and a place below Basel – in the standings. The hosts have managed one win in their last five games across competitions. In their last league game, they played out a 1-1 draw against Swiss Cup holders Lugano. Grasshopper beat Basel 1-0 when they last met.

Basel, meanwhile, finished as Swiss Super League runner-ups, behind FC Zurich last season and are looking. However, with 19 points adrift of top spot, the prospects of Basel clinching the title seem unlikely. They wouldn’t want to miss out on the Swiss Cup, though.

FCB have endured an underwhelming start to the season, winning five of 18 games and have just one win in their last five games. In their last game, they lost 3-2 at home to Luzern. However, their last three trips to Stadion Letzigrund offer a nicer picture: two wins and one loss.

Grasshopper vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Grasshopper have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Basel.

Grasshopper have been outscored 12-7 in their last five clashes with Basel.

Grasshopper have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games across competitions.

Basel have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games on the road.

Grasshopper have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games like Basel.

Form Guide: Grasshopper – D-L-W-D-L; Basel – L-D-W-D-L.

Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction

The hosts have injury concerns, with four players already ruled out of the clash, including Brazilian forward Guilherme Schettine. Coach Giorgio Contini will count on Hayao Kawabe (seven goals) and Renat Dadashov (four goals).

The visitors also have a long list of absentees, with four injured players, including midfielder Darian Males and one red card suspension.

Grasshopper are enjoying good home form, which could be a determining factor in the clash.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-1 Basel

Grasshopper vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Grasshopper

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Grasshopper to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Basel to score - Yes

