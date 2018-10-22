×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Gravina elected president of Italian soccer federation

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Oct 2018, 19:58 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Gabriele Gravina was elected president of the Italian soccer federation on Monday, bringing an end to a year of uncertainty.

The 65-year-old Gravina, a former Serie C president, was the only candidate and received 97.2 percent of the votes at an election assembly.

"Gabriele is one of you, someone who wants to change and relaunch Italian soccer," Gravina said. "We will change orientation and direction.

"The soccer that I want focuses on youth, but also on female soccer. I want a sustainable soccer, open to families, with modern and functioning infrastructure and a competitive national team."

The FIGC has been without a president since Carlo Tavecchio resigned in November after Italy's World Cup playoff loss to Sweden. Roberto Fabbricini was appointed emergency leader at the beginning of the year after a failed election to find a replacement.

"We will respond with facts, behavior and work. We need to know how to dream, plan and believe," Gravina said. "Soccer can't wait. It's now that we have to give our all, putting ideas in place that help our soccer. Our world can return to being magnificent. We have just come off the back of a year of signs of instability and fragmentations. That's not the soccer I want."

Gravina is also known in Italy for his spell as president of Castel di Sangro — a soccer team from a city of 5,000 inhabitants. During his time at the helm — 1984-96 — the team won five promotions and reached Serie B.

Associated Press
NEWS
AIFF Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta Elected...
RELATED STORY
Italian soccer body promises to punish Lazio for sexist fans
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian defenders of the last 50 years
RELATED STORY
What Happens When Youth Soccer Players Stop Using Their...
RELATED STORY
Africa backs Infantino for FIFA re-election next year
RELATED STORY
FIFA takes control of Uruguay federation amid World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
US soccer eyes culture change, with new coach by year's end
RELATED STORY
Liberian President Weah criticized for honoring Wenger
RELATED STORY
Salah must tread carefully if he's to reform soccer in Egypt
RELATED STORY
FIFA gives Nigeria and Ghana final deadlines to avoid bans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us