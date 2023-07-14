Greece Women vs Bosnia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15, 2023 

Greece Women and Bosnia Women will square off in a friendly on Saturday (July 15).

Greece are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Hungary on Wednesday. Lilla Turanyi's 70th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Bosnia, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 6-0 defeat against Serbia in a friendly last week. Tijana Filipovic scored a first-half hat-trick to inspire the rout.

Greece failed to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They will return to competitive action in September, where they have been grouped alongside Poland, Ukraine and Serbia in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Bosnia, meanwhile, also did not qualify for the World Cup. They have another friendly lined up against Hungary before facing Belarus, Czech Republic and Slovenia in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Greece Women vs Bosnia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

Both sides were paired in the Euro 2013 qualifiers. Bosnia claimed a 3-2 away win and drew 1-1 at home.

Bosnia are on a seven-game winless run, losing six games, including the last four.

Seven of Greece's last ten games saw at least one team fail to score.

Bosnia have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games.

Four of Bosnia's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Greece Women vs Bosnia Women Prediction

Neither Greece nor Bosnia qualified for the World Cup and will use this game to prepare for the Nations League. Both sides are renewing acquaintances after over a decade.

Bosnia got the better of Greece, but their current run of poor form does not suggest that they can repeat the feat. They have lost their last seven friendlies, with their defensive vulnerability proving to be their major albatross.

Greece's games tend to be low-scoring affairs, but Bosnia's expansive style means the trend could be bucked. Greece should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Greece 2-1 Bosnia

Greece Women vs Bosnia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Greece to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Greece to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes