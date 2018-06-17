Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Greek Olympics star says Macedonia deal is 'betrayal'

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 21:05 IST
19

Athens, Jun 17 (AFP) One of Greece's new crop of Olympics gold medalists, markswoman Anna Korakaki today blasted a name deal with neighbouring Macedonia as a sell-out and a "betrayal".

"Ultimately they are for sale," the 2016 Olympics 25-metre pistol gold winner said in an Instagram posting with the hashtag 'betrayal', apparently referring to the name and identity of Macedonia.

"As a Greek of Macedonian descent... I am sorry," said the 22 year-old from the northern city of Drama, posting a picture of herself beneath the statue of Alexander the Great in Thessaloniki.

After a 27-year dispute, Greece on Sunday signed a provisional agreement to call its northern neighbour the Republic of North Macedonia, and accept its citizens' nationality and language as Macedonian.

Many Greeks say this is an insult to history, and opposition is strongest in the northern Greek region of Macedonia, the seat of Alexander the Great's ancient kingdom.

"All those who act with disrespect to the history, the struggles and the dead of this country and contrary to popular will... I politely ask, do NOT stand next to me for a photograph in the event of future success," she said.

A Yugoslav republic formerly known as Southern Serbia and Vardar Banovina, Macedonia received its name during the rule of Marshal Tito and retained it after declaring its independence in 1991.

The area has a troubled history. After the fall of the last Macedonian king, it was successively ruled by the Romans, the Byzantines, the Bulgars, the Serbs and the Ottomans.

By the 19th century, Macedonia had become a melting-pot of cultures before being divided between Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia, the precursor of Yugoslavia, in a 1913 treaty that followed a decade of warfare

Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Wembley sale plans not a 'betrayal', FA chairman says
RELATED STORY
Who could be Arsenal's new signings this summer?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Danger surrounding Sokratis deal,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool want Fekir but 'nothing is done', says agent
RELATED STORY
Five signings that Unai Emery could make this summer
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 moments of David Beckham's career
RELATED STORY
PAOK beats AEK 2-0 in Greek Cup final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us