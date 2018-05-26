Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Griezmann 'a gift' at €100m, says Dugarry

    Christophe Dugarry feels parting with €100 million would prove money well spent to secure the services of Antoine Griezmann.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 18:02 IST
    835
    Antoine Griezmann - cropped
    Antoine Griezmann training with Atletico Madrid

    Signing Antoine Griezmann for his reported release clause of €100 million would be "a gift", according to former France international Christophe Dugarry.

    Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has been heavily linked with Barcelona this season, while Manchester United are also believed to a long-term suitor of the forward.

    The 27-year-old is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2022, but it remains to be seen if Diego Simeone's side can keep hold of their prized asset.

    And while €100m remains a considerable sum, ex-Bordeaux, AC Milan, Barca and Birmingham City star Dugarry knows it would be money well spent.  

    "[Griezmann] has offers on the table," Dugarry told RMC. 

    "His release clause is €100m and it's up to him to decide. He should do so before the World Cup, that would be the ideal situation.

    "It's a mountain of money, but for Griezmann it's a gift. All the clubs in the world want him, so it's up to him to decide."

    Griezmann helped Atleti beat another of Dugarry's former sides, Marseille, in the Europa League final this month, and is now preparing for the World Cup with Didier Deschamps' national team, who face Australia, Denmark and Peru in Group C of the finals in Russia. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Barcelona Football
