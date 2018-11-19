×
Griezmann: Being Messi's lieutenant played a part in rejecting Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    19 Nov 2018, 05:00 IST
antoinegriezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has revealed playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi at Barcelona was a factor in his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann was heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou before the World Cup as many Barca fans became excited at the prospect of seeing the France international playing alongside Messi.

The striker seemed set for the move before doing a U-turn and pledging his future to Atleti in a Twitter video, Griezmann ultimately signing a contract extension until 2023 in June.

Speaking about the transfer saga to Canal Plus on Sunday, Griezmann admitted rejecting Barca's advances had been tough but he felt a loyalty to Atleti after everyone at the club showed him support.

"Was it hard to refuse Barca? It was very difficult," he said. "You have Barca who wants you, who calls you, who sends messages. 

"But then there is the club where you are, where you are an important player and where they build a project around you.

"[And] subconsciously, being Messi's lieutenant may have played a part.

"But my team-mates and people at the club [Atleti] did everything, they came to talk to me, they increased my salary.

"They did everything to show that it was my home and that I shouldn't leave. It was really complicated times, especially for my wife where I woke her up at 3am to talk about it!"

