×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Griezmann delighted as Atletico return to Champions League knockouts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    29 Nov 2018, 02:17 IST
antoine griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann feels Atletico Madrid have made amends for last season's disappointing Champions League campaign after reaching the last 16 with a win over Monaco.

Diego Simeone's side finished third in their group in 2017-18, behind Roma and Chelsea, after winning only one of their six matches.

Although they went on to win the Europa League, Griezmann admits Atleti felt compelled to qualify for the knockout round of Europe's top competition this season, which they did on Tuesday thanks to a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"That was the most important thing: to be in the last 16, after last year, and that's what we've managed," Griezmann, who scored his side's second goal, told Movistar.

"We still have a game left to know if we'll be top. Plus, on a personal level, I'm happy and enjoying my football."

Atleti seemed to drop their intensity in the second half against Thierry Henry's youthful side and they were fortunate to escape unpunished after Stefan Savic was sent off for a second yellow card, with Radamel Falcao missing the resulting penalty against his former club.

"It's true that we relaxed and when that happens anyone can hurt you," Griezmann accepted. "But we have to focus on having played a great game, which we did."

Savic was first booked for an elbow on Andrea Raggi, which should perhaps have earned him a straight red card, but he received his marching orders after he was judged to have blocked Youri Tielemans' shot with his hand.

Griezmann was unclear at the time if the decision was correct and thinks VAR is needed in the competition to clear up such incidents.

"I didn't see it clearly; that's why we didn't protest," he added. "VAR in the Champions League will end these things."

Omnisport
NEWS
Debate: Did Griezmann make the right decision in...
RELATED STORY
Atletico defeats Monaco 2-0, advances in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 takeaways | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Griezmann: I am so pleased to play at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
The next one's mine - Griezmann underlines Champions...
RELATED STORY
Antoine Griezmann picks his favourites to win the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG keen on signing Antoine Griezmann as Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 'strength' key to Griezmann stay, says Costa
RELATED STORY
Griezmann: Super Cup triumph justifies staying at Atletico
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us