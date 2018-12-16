×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Griezmann feeling the strain after busy 2018

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    16 Dec 2018, 00:22 IST
AntoineGriezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann thinks a hectic year for club and country has taken its toll despite a match-winning performance in Atletico Madrid's 3-2 triumph over Real Valladolid.

Griezmann laid on Nikola Kalinic's first-half opener before marking his 300th LaLiga appearance by converting a penalty after Kiko Olivas handled his shot on the stroke of half-time.

Atletico's usual solidity deserted them and, after Fernando Calero headed home from Michel's corner, Saul Niguez put through his own goal to make it all square in the 63rd minute.

It left Griezmann to pounce on a poor clearance from Oscar Plano and seal the points 10 minutes from time but France's World Cup-winning hero was not entirely satisfied with his performance.

"I'm glad we won. I'm not quite yet at my best – it's been a long year with many games," he said.

"I'm maybe just lacking a bit of speed but I keep going."

Griezmann revealed Atleti failed to heed half-time warnings from boss Diego Simeone over Valladolid's aerial threat.

"It's usually a strong point of ours, to keep the goals out," he said. "The coach said at half-time that we should stop the crosses from going in.

Advertisement

"The fact we scored a third goal really helped us but we have to stop those crosses coming in."

There was a lengthy VAR delay before Griezmann emphatically put his penalty into the top-right corner and celebrated with one of his customary jigs.

"Football is to enjoy and I decided to celebrate like that," he added. "Obviously they were angered by the VAR but football is joy."

Omnisport
NEWS
Modric: Ballon d'Or win 'a unique feeling'
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Why Messi and Salah should have...
RELATED STORY
Debate: Did Griezmann make the right decision in...
RELATED STORY
Simeone: Congratulations to Modric, but Varane and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
World Cup over Ballon d'Or for disappointed Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Modric, Ronaldo and Griezmann in Opta...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann best in the world, purrs Simeone
RELATED STORY
Atletico finishes CL group 2nd after 0-0 draw at Club Brugge
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us