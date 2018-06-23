Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Griezmann, Mbappe can eclipse Henry, claims Trezeguet

Former France international David Trezeguet believes current stars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann could match Thierry Henry.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 23:21 IST
Griezmann Mbappe
France forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe have the potential to be even better than France icon Thierry Henry, says David Trezeguet.

Henry and Trezeguet were part of the France squad that led the country to World Cup success on home soil in 1998.

But with France seeking to go one step better at Russia 2018 after defeat in the Euro 2016 final to Portugal, Trezeguet has tipped Griezmann and Mbappe to develop into even more dangerous attackers than Arsenal icon Henry - Les Bleus' record scorer.

"I think Griezmann has all the quality to overcome Thierry Henry, as Mbappe has too," Trezeguet said.

"Because they are young, they are determinant and they are still growing as players."

Mbappe eclipsed Trezeguet as France's youngest goalscorer at a major tournament when the 19-year-old struck the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Peru.

Griezmann, meanwhile has signed a one-year contract extension at Atletico Madrid, rejecting strong reported interest from Barcelona.

And Trezeguet believes Euro 2016's top goalscorer Greizmann has chosen correctly in opting to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"He has taken the right decision, it was very important to him to announce it before the World Cup starts for his peace of mind," Trezeguet added. "Now France is waiting for him to shine.

"It is true in these two games he faced some difficulties but we are talking about an absolutely unique player who is very important for France, and France is hoping for his game to get better."

