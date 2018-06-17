Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Griezmann 'must do more', says Deschamps

Didier Deschamps said Antoine Griezmann's place in the France team was not under threat ahead of their clash with Peru.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 22:12 IST
91
antoinegriezmann-cropped
France forward Antoine Griezmann

Didier Deschamps called upon Antoine Griezmann to "do more" after his performance against Australia but rejected suggestions that the France forward's place in his starting line-up is under threat.

Griezmann scored France's opening goal from the penalty spot after VAR was used to award the kick, and a late own-goal by Aziz Behich ensured Les Bleus claimed all three points after Mile Jedinak's equaliser for Australia.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann was replaced after 70 minutes, making way for Olivier Giroud, but Deschamps dismissed the suggestion that his place was under threat.

"Antoine is Antoine: he is our attacking leader and he will remain our leader of attack," Deschamps told Telefoot.

"However, he was perhaps a little short of his best, too."

When asked whether Griezmann might not feature in his starting line-up for France's forthcoming Group C game against Peru, Deschamps replied: "No, no, but he must do more.

"He knows it and he is aware of it.

"It does not matter which players are left out - they are never happy. But there are also those who come in."

Deschamps said he was happy with the contribution of second-half substitutes Nabil Fekir and Blaise Matuidi along with Giroud, who is competing for Griezmann's place directly.

"From one match to another it can evolve," said Deschamps. "Olivier, he has been with us for a while, he has an efficiency that is very good.

"I made a different choice: he was disappointed too. But the way he transformed his disappointment with his entry is what matters.

"Of the three substitutes of yesterday, they brought what I expected from a guy coming off the bench."

