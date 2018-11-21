×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Griezmann not obsessed with Ballon d'Or

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:20 IST
griezmann-gropped
France star Antoine Griezmann

France star Antoine Griezmann insists he is not obsessed with winning the Ballon d'Or, even if he is eager to lay his hands on the coveted prize.

Griezmann is among the contenders for the award after helping France win the World Cup, as well as guiding Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory, in 2018.

Speaking after France's 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay on Tuesday, the 27-year-old was clear over his desire to claim the gong.

"I want to win it [Ballon d'Or] too," said Griezmann.

But asked if he felt obsessed, he responded: "No, that is a problem with France.

"People there do not like when you seek something for yourself individually, but I'm proud to be there and hopefully I will win it.

"Of course, there are other people who can win it and they deserve it too, so let's see what happens."

Griezmann scored four goals at the World Cup, while he struck 29 in all competitions for Atletico in 2017-18.

His competition for the Ballon d'Or includes compatriot Kylian Mbappe, while Croatia's Luka Modric is the favourite. 

Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann deserves the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner
RELATED STORY
5 in-form players that might not win the Ballon d'Or this...
RELATED STORY
Who was the first Manchester United player to win the...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann dreams of winning Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo: I'm not obsessed, but I deserve Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi and Ronaldo are out of top 3 in...
RELATED STORY
Saul backs Griezmann for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Top 5 favourites for the final 3-man...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us