Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Griezmann not upset by Barcelona speculation

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who has shrugged off the speculation.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 02:59 IST
664
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann playing for France

Antoine Griezmann claims he is not upset by continued speculation over a potential move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Griezmann, Atletico's two-goal hero in the Europa League final, is reported to have a release clause of €100million in his contract.

With LaLiga's champions reported to be ready to snap up Atleti's star man, Griezmann previously said he would decide his future before the World Cup.

And ahead of France heading to Russia, the striker indicated he is shrugging off reports about his future.

"No, I'm not upset, I'm fine, with full confidence," Greizmann said to Telefoot.

"And the most important thing is that I'm happy, that's what matters.

"I trust this team, we must keep our feet on the ground and do everything possible to try to make it at the World Cup."

 

Allez les bleus 

A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on

Barcelona Football
I'm like a blinkered horse – Simeone ignoring Griezmann...
RELATED STORY
Cerezo adamant Griezmann is not leaving Atletico
RELATED STORY
4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will become unstoppable if they...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann could help Barcelona a lot, says Umtiti
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Manchester City want Busquets,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Emery wants Dembele, Alba speaks...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Griezmann snubs Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
I talk about reality - Simeone ignoring Griezmann...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018