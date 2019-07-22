×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Griezmann sees Barcelona signing Neymar as 'difficult'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
434   //    22 Jul 2019, 15:50 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar on duty for Brazil

Antoine Griezmann believes it will be difficult for Barcelona to re-sign Neymar and form a star-studded attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barca sealed a €120million move for Griezmann this month and are reportedly keen to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain, who signed him for a world record €222m in August 2017.

The World Cup winner is unwilling to contemplate lining up alongside the Brazilian until a deal is done, with the Catalan giants reportedly offering €100m and two of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic and Malcom in exchange.

Griezmann thinks it will be tricky for Barca to get a move over the line and stated they already have sufficient talent to challenge on multiple fronts.

"We have to get it done first, because it is a difficult transfer," he told Sky Sports.

"But he is a great player, he's had a couple of injuries but is at an incredible level.

"We also have Dembele, Coutinho and Malcom who are also important players for us and let's hope we can achieve great things with them.

"I hope I will have an important role, I want to be an important player for the team and help in whatever way I can.

"As long as I enjoy playing with my team-mates and give it all on the pitch, it doesn't matter."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona News Round-up Ft Atletico's Complaint Over Griezmann & Neymar Jr Transfer Latest
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: “Neymar would be an incredible signing,” insists Xavi
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Barcelona targets Neymar and Griezmann are 'very good'
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 reasons why Barcelona should go for Neymar rather than Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Three Ways Blaugrana could lineup if they land both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Round-Up Ft Neymar And Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Barcelona set to pay €126m for Griezmann as talks begin
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Former star urges club to sign Neymar instead of Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Neymar returning to Barcelona would be incredible – Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: "I would rather sign Neymar than Antoine Griezmann,"- claims former Barca manager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow VIK OLY 10:30 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow SAB DIN 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow PSV BAS 11:30 PM PSV vs Basel
Tomorrow THE KOB 11:30 PM The New Saints vs København
Tomorrow SUT APO 11:45 PM Sutjeska vs APOEL
24 Jul BAT ROS 10:30 PM BATE vs Rosenborg
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow ARA LIN 08:30 PM Ararat-Armenia vs Lincoln Red Imps
Tomorrow HB LIN 09:15 PM HB vs Linfield
Tomorrow SHK F-D 09:25 PM Shkendija vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow FC- AST 11:30 PM FC Santa Coloma vs Astana
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us