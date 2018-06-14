Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Griezmann teases future announcement as Pique welcomes news

Antoine Griezmann has promised to make a statement on his future, which has been welcomed by Barcelona's Gerard Pique.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018
6.67K
antoine griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is to make a public announcement on Thursday in which he is expected to state if he will leave Atletico Madrid or not.

France international Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions said to be prepared to activate his reported €100million release clause.

The 27-year-old declined to offer any clues on his future on Tuesday, although he admitted he had already decided on his plans for the coming season.

However, Griezmann now appears to be ready to inform the world.

The forward appeared in a short video released by Movistar, in which he says: "You'll be fed up with the comments saying if I'm going, if I'm staying, how much they give me, how much they don't give me.

"But the truth is that I'm going to say now."

Movistar tweeted the video, adding that Griezmann's announcement would be broadcast at 2115 CET.

The post was welcomed by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who encouraged his followers to watch the programme.

It has been claimed in France that Griezmann will sign a new Atletico contract during the World Cup, bringing the Barca speculation to an end.

However, various reports in Spain on Thursday said the former Real Sociedad man recorded two separate announcement videos, with one saying he will stay and another that he will join Barca.

Barcelona Football
