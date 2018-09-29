Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Griezmann will improve as Atletico do – Simeone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    29 Sep 2018, 10:27 IST
griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Antoine Griezmann is getting better as his team improve.

Simeone's men go into their derby clash with Madrid on Saturday in good form after recording three straight wins in all competitions.

Griezmann has only scored two LaLiga goals this term, but the Frenchman has also contributed three assists in six games.

Simeone said the star forward would only improve as Atletico grew, as they prepare to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The team is improving and as a result the individuals are improving too," he said.

"It's very difficult for a player [Griezmann] to be better when the team is not playing well. The team has improved and so our key players are growing.

"It will be difficult for all of us to face Real Madrid, but I expect it to be a game which he can make more comfortable for us."

The top of the LaLiga table is tight, with Barcelona and Madrid two points clear of Atletico, Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Rodrigo and Simeone salute Griezmann display
RELATED STORY
I am on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo, claims...
RELATED STORY
Simeone wants Vrsaljko to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Griezmann well positioned for Ballon d'Or, says Simeone
RELATED STORY
Lemar: Griezmann, Hernandez will ease Atletico transition
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Antoine Griezmann claims he is on the...
RELATED STORY
Simeone should teach Griezmann values - Ramos questions...
RELATED STORY
Simeone: More to come from Griezmann, Lemar
RELATED STORY
Atletico will grow through hard work, says Simeone
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us