Griffiths gets new four-year Celtic deal

14 Sep 2018
Leigh Griffiths has signed a new four-year contract with Celtic, the reigning Scottish champions have announced.

The 28-year-old forward has agreed to a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Scotland international admits he rejected offers from elsewhere in order to stay with Brendan Rodgers' side.

"I'm over the moon," he told Celtic TV. "It's been a long time coming, talks have been ongoing for a while and I'm glad to get it over the line.

"The main aim is to be here for as long as I can, and for Celtic to have shown that faith in me to sign me for another four years makes me ecstatic.

"From the moment I walked in the door here, this is where I wanted to be for the rest of my life. I've been here for three and a half years already and to sign another four-year deal is great. I can't wait for the future.

"Celtic is a great club and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I had the opportunity to move but I wanted to stay and fight for my place. I've been rewarded with another deal and knowing that I'm going to be here for another four years is great."

Griffiths has made four appearances in Scotland's top flight this season.

He scored his 100th goal for Celtic in the Europa League play-off second-leg win over Suduva at the end of last month.

