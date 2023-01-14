Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Groningen will entertain league leaders Feyenoord at the Euroborg Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts have lost their last three games and resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 defeat at Excelsior. Groningen's poor form continued in the KNVB Cup, where they suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Spakenburg. Groningen (12) are 15th in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw in their last league outing against Utrecht, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh scoring a 90th-minute equaliser. They remain three points clear of holders Ajax and PSV (31 points apiece), who played out a draw last week. Feyenoord returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over PEC Zwolle in the KNVB Cup on Thursday.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 120 times across competitions since their first meeting in the Eerste Klasse C in 1955. The visitors lead 60-28.

Four of their last five meetings have ended in draws.

Groningen have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven games against Feyenoord across competitions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 games against Groningen across competitions.

Groningen have lost four of their last five home games in the Eredivisie, conceding 13 goals and scoring nine.

Feyenoord have suffered just one away defeat in the league this season.

The visitors have the third-best attacking and defensive record in the Eredivisie, scoring 36 goals and conceding 14 in 15 games.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, losing their last three. They have just one win in their last ten meetings at home against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games across competitions. Considering their recent history between the two teams, the visitors should win this one and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Groningen 0-1 Feyenoord

Groningen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Feyenoord to score in the first half - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes