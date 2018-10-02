Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gruden praises Lynch, says some of his runs are 'unbelievable'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Oct 2018, 07:39 IST
Lynch-Marshawn-USNews-100118-ftr-getty
Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been impressed with Marshawn Lynch this season.

The 32-year-old running back had his best game of the season against the Cleveland Browns as he rushed for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 overtime win.

Gruden praised Lynch's performance during his news conference on Monday.

"If that's not a Hall of Fame back, I don't know what is, honestly," Gruden said (via ESPN).

"What he did yesterday, what he's done since he's been here, it's incredible. He wants the ball more, and more, and more.

"This guy [Lynch] does not want to come off the field. He picked up six or seven blitzes yesterday, too, that no-one's talking about. But some of the runs? Good night."

Lynch is currently fourth in the NFL with 300 rushing yards through the Raiders' 1-3 start to the season.

"Some of the runs he's making, some of the finishes that he's putting on tape, it's unbelievable," Gruden said. "I don't see many guys run like this."

Oakland will face the Los Angeles Chargers in week five action on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rams showcase Super Bowl credentials by beating Raiders
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Bale lauds 'unbelievable' Modric after FIFA Best triumph
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
9 unbelievable Wayne Rooney career moments
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than...
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
Not yet at the top of his game, but Ben Arfa is back
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us