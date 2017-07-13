Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere

Marko Grujic scored a stunner, Jordan Henderson returned and there was a debut for Dominic Solanke as Liverpool beat Tranmere Rovers.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 02:24 IST

Marko Grujic celebrates a goal against Tranmere Rovers

Liverpool got their pre-season plans underway with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

A stunner from Marko Grujic and a close-range strike from Pedro Chirivella, in between penalties converted by James Milner and Ben Woodburn, were enough to hand Jurgen Klopp's side the win.

Captain Jordan Henderson played the first half of what was his first match since February 11, the midfielder having been sidelined since the 2-0 win over Tottenham on that day with a foot problem.

Klopp named a strong starting line-up on Wednesday, with Joel Matip, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Henderson, Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino all included, although new signing Mohamed Salah was unavailable as he awaits a work permit.

It was Milner who opened the scoring after 33 minutes, sweeping home from the spot after Sheyi Ojo had been felled by goalkeeper Scott Davies.

Grujic produced the best moment of the match four minutes before the break, collecting the ball 25 yards from goal before lashing a dipping shot into the bottom-left corner.

Klopp replaced all 10 outfield players for the second half, handing a first appearance to new signing Dominic Solanke, and the former Chelsea man was involved in Liverpool's third: his turn and shot was parried by Davies into the path of Chirivella, who tapped in from close range.

Woodburn added a fourth when he confidently stroked home a penalty after being tripped from behind in the penalty area, and although Lazar Markovic missed a clear chance to make it 5-0, the Reds can be happy with their work-out.

They face Wigan Athletic on Friday before beginning their Premier League Asia Trophy campaign against Crystal Palace.