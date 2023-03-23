Guadeloupe vs Antigua Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Guadeloupe and Antigua square off in a CONCACAF Nations League B fixture on Friday (March 24).

The hosts are coming of a 1-0 defeat to French club Bastia in a hybrid friendly in December. Miguel Alfarela's 40th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Antigua, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 defeat at Cuba in the Nations League in June. Arichel Hernandez scored a hat-trick to inspire his team to victory.

The defeat saw them drop to third spot in Group A, having garnered six points from four games. Guadeloupe, meanwhile, are three points better off in second spot, joint-level on points with table-toppers Cuba.

Guadeloupe vs Antigua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five previous occasions, with Guadeloupe leading 3-1.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Antigua win 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

Five of Antigua's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Guadeloupe's four games in the Nations League this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Three of Antigua's four games in the Nations League this term have witnessed higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Thierry Ambrose has scored in all three games Guadeloupe have won in the Nations League.

Guadeloupe have scored at least twice in three of their four competitive home games.

Guadeloupe vs Antigua Prediction

Guadeloupe need a win to keep pace with Cuba in the race to secure qualification to League A. Their inferior goal difference to the league leaders means they will also look to score as many goals to improve their goal difference.

Antigua, meanwhile, are not entirely out of the fray for promotion, as they're just three points behind. A win here get them right in the thick of things. Their victory in the reverse fixture offered a glimpse of what they can achieve, despite entering the game as underdogs.

However, Guadeloupe's wins in the Nations League this season have been hard-fought affairs, and the trend should continue with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 2-1 Antigua

Guadeloupe vs Antigua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guadeloupe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Thierry Ambrose to score any time

