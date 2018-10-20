Guardiola admits Hart decision may have been a mistake

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 324 // 20 Oct 2018, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he may have made a mistake in letting goalkeeper Joe Hart leave the club.

After winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup at City, Hart was frozen out by Guardiola, first leaving on loan spells to Torino and West Ham before joining Burnley earlier this year.

Ahead of the shot-stopper's return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Guardiola said it was possible his decision to let Hart go was an error.

"I'm not always making the decision that's right, but you have to make it," he said, via The Telegraph.

"In my career, I've made good decisions and very bad decisions. You have to take the decision in the right moment at the right time. You never know. If I take a decision and afterwards I regret, that's what it is. That's happened.

"All the managers have to take decisions every five minutes. They're important sometimes. It's not about just the football, it's about the professionals and the human beings."

We have dedicated a goalkeeper training pitch at the CFA to Club legend Joe Hart in recognition of his 12-year association with the Club #mancity pic.twitter.com/VqxKOpmBfy — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2018

Guardiola wanted a goalkeeper who was more comfortable with the ball at his feet, and Ederson is delivering for City after replacing Claudio Bravo as number one.

The Spaniard said it was tough to make a decision on Hart, praising the 31-year-old for his professionalism.

"The relationship we had, in that short time, he was always professional," Guardiola said.

"I know how tough it is for the fans, for the people, because he was an incredible keeper and had incredible results here at the club. That's why it was not easy for me to take a decision.

"It was not easy for him, but he put himself a little bit in my position and he understood perfectly."