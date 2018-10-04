Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sheff Utd move joint top of Championship as West Brom held

99   //    04 Oct 2018, 09:50 IST

London, Oct 4 (AFP) West Brom missed the chance to move back to the top of the Championship table despite salvaging a late point in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday as Sheffield United moved into a share of the lead.

Two second-half goals from Billy Sharp continued United's fine form with a 2-0 win at Blackburn to join Leeds and Middlesbrough, who both won on Tuesday night, on 22 points.

On the other side of Sheffield, Adam Reach opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a stunning strike from 25 yards, and Fernando Forestieri made it two for Wednesday four minutes before the break.

The Baggies looked destined for defeat, but Joey Pelupessy's own goal in the 86th minute and Harvey Barnes's equaliser a minute later secured a point.

Craig Bryson's equaliser four minutes from time earned Derby a 1-1 draw with Norwich at Pride Park and denied the Canaries a sixth victory in a row after Timm Klose had headed in a 69th-minute corner.

There was a 13-minute delay for a second-half floodlight failure at the City Ground as struggling Millwall fought back from two down to claim a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Joe Lolley gave Forest a half-time lead they scarcely deserved and, with 67 minutes gone, the lights went out.

Immediately after play resumed, Joao Carvalho scored Forest's second but four minutes later Shaun Williams pulled one back before Millwall got their equaliser in stoppage time through Lee Gregory.

There were no goals at the New York Stadium, where a depleted Rotherham side held out for a 0-0 draw with Bristol City

