Guardiola backs stylish Pellegrini to succeed at West Ham

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has lauded Manuel Pellegrini's "style" and backed the former Manchester City boss for success with West Ham.

Pellegrini was Guardiola's predecessor at the Etihad Stadium, winning the 2013-14 Premier League title as well as two EFL Cups with City.

The Chilean took over at West Ham at the start of the season and endured a difficult start to life back in England, but Guardiola has no doubts about the quality of the ex-Real Madrid coach as they prepare to go head to head on Saturday.

"[Pellegrini's] career speaks for itself in terms of quality," Guardiola told a pre-match news conference. "When you see the team of Manuel Pellegrini, even if you are a blind guy, you recognise his style. It is always there.

"He started incredibly at Villarreal, put this team on another level. It's a small, small city. The way they played and created and owned the style was impressive.

We have always trusted in our work.



We are improving and the results are coming now.



Thanks for all the support!#COYI #Westham pic.twitter.com/KCNAOfQngA — Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) September 29, 2018

"Afterwards he went to Madrid and made a very good season with 96 points. Here, he won the league and he helped this club to be where we are right now.

"He's going to do well at West Ham as well, where there are many, many good supporters."

And despite West Ham's rocky form initially this campaign, Guardiola believes their quality will soon shine through.

"The quality is there. You analyse the manager, you analyse the players, it's there," he added. "With a new manager, at the start, it can happen. They started at Anfield and it's obviously complicated, but the quality is there."