×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola deeply impressed by Rodgers' rampant Foxes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
104   //    03 May 2019, 19:14 IST
RodgersVardy - Cropped
Brendan Rodgers and Jamie Vardy

Pep Guardiola has been hugely impressed with Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes prepare to visit the defending Premier League champions on Monday.

Should second-placed Liverpool lose at Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United on Saturday, victory for City at the Etihad Stadium will see them achieve what no team has managed since 2008-09 and successfully retain the title.

Since Rodgers was appointed in late February, Leicester have won six of their nine outings, while Jamie Vardy has rattled in 10 goals during that period to propel the side firmly into contention for a seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification.

And Guardiola paid tribute to both Vardy and Rodgers in Friday's pre-match news conference.

"His [Vardy's] career speaks for itself, not just the last games, he's done incredible in this league. An incredible striker, his movement, finishing, fighting," Guardiola said.

"Before Leicester were a counter-attacking team, now with Brendan Rodgers they have another way to play, they can control all parts of the game so I think Brendan has showed his incredible quality as a manager.

"In two months, his team is already playing the way he wants to play. Of course with incredible quality, with so fast players, honestly I've been really impressed.

"The players know it's an incredible task for us, it's already a final for us, hopefully on Monday the people can help us and we can do what we have to do and win the game."

Advertisement

Guardiola scoffed at suggestions that Leicester would arrive at the Etihad with anything short of 100 per cent focus, while he expects former Liverpool bosses Rodgers and Benitez to treat their fixtures with the utmost professional pride.

"That [switching off] is not going to happen," he said. "They want to make a good performance, the question makes no sense, sorry. Forget about it.

"I can't imagine Leicester players come here for holidays, they maybe have a chance to finish seventh, they'll make a good game.

"Brendan and Rafa were in Liverpool, but they want to win. I cannot imagine being at former clubs and not wanting to win. They want to win so I don't have doubts about that, it makes no sense this kind of questions, all players and managers when they are there want to do a good performance."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Rodgers warns Manchester City: We can beat any team
RELATED STORY
Manchester City will not be affected by Klopp's mind games - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Man City have 'definitely not' been offered Pogba again, insists Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola delighted by City grit at Burnley
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 strikers who impressed the most this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's mental strength overwhelms Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Solskjaer claims over City fouls
RELATED STORY
Mahrez is going nowhere - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Guardiola baffled by Juventus rumours
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us