Guardiola demands improvement from treble-winning Manchester City

Pep Guardiola speaks with Raheem Sterling after Manchester City's FA Cup victory

Pep Guardiola is adamant Manchester City must strive to improve after wrapping up a domestic treble with a thumping FA Cup final triumph.

City thrashed Watford 6-0 at Wembley on Saturday, securing the third trophy of an incredible campaign, as well as matching the record winning margin in an FA Cup final.

But Guardiola insisted City cannot simply be satisfied with their achievements this season, reiterating his desire to make them even more imperious next term.

"Well we have to," Guardiola told BBC Sport when asked if it was possible for his side to improve.

"Always you can improve. It does not make sense to stand still.

"It's good [the treble]. It has not been done before in this country, it's the first time. One team can do it again because if we can do it another team can, but we are the first.

"Of course it was an incredible final for us, not for Watford in the end. It has finished an incredible year for us, for all the people in the organisation of City a big congratulations, especially for the players of course because they are the main reason we have won these titles."

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus put City 2-0 up by the interval, though things might have been different had Ederson not made a brilliant save to deny Roberto Pereyra early on.

Kevin de Bruyne's introduction shortly into the second half spelled the end of Watford's resolve, with City cruising to a remarkable victory, and Guardiola singled out Ederson's stop as a crucial moment.

"In the finals these kind of saves make the difference," Guardiola said.

"He saved us at a key point in the beginning. Because [Watford] defended really well. And if they were 1-0 up it would have been more difficult. But after we scored the second goal, and the third, it was over."

Watford boss Javi Gracia, meanwhile, was left to rue Pereyra's profligacy in that early chance.

"Maybe scoring that chance you have an opportunity to get something at the end," Gracia told BBC Sport.

"But if you don't do it, City are really good, able to find the spaces. The first half we defended better but in the second half it was impossible."