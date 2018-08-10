Guardiola disappointed with AFA president Tapia over salary comments

AFA president Claudio Tapia

Pep Guardiola is disappointed with Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia after he suggested a "fat wallet" would be needed to hire the Manchester City manager.

Tapia claims to have explored the possibility of appointing Guardiola as the successor to Jorge Sampaoli, who could only lead Argentina to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

The AFA president said hiring Guardiola would be "impossible" due to the wages required to tempt the Catalan away from the Etihad Stadium.

But speaking to reporters on Friday, Guardiola denied having been in contact with the AFA and told the organisation to instead target an Argentinian coach.

"I am really disappointed as the AFA president cannot say my salary is amazing, he has to know it for one," Guardiola said.

"Nobody can talk to me because I have a contract and I want to stay here. It was not correct to say the reason why.

"Argentina's coach, they have to be Argentinian - and they are many and good - so I am not going.

"I don't know what happens in the future but for the salary he has to talk to me, I don't know. Next time he will be better."