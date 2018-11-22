×
Guardiola eyeing future international job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
112   //    22 Nov 2018, 01:13 IST
Guardiola-Cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola would like to move on to international management at some point, believing a football career is too short not to embrace new challenges.

The Manchester City manager has enjoyed incredible success at club level, winning 24 major trophies, 14 of those coming at Barcelona, where he lifted the Champions League twice.

With success in Europe's top club competition having deserted him at Bayern Munich and so far at City, Guardiola would appear to still have unfinished business at club level.

However, the Spaniard is keen to make the switch to the international scene when he feels a change of pace is necessary.

Speaking at the University of Liverpool: "I would like to be an international manager in a national team. I would like that, yes.

"It will happen because every three days I would like to be involved but a little bit more calm, play more golf, now I don't have time to play.

"Sooner or later it is going to happen, if I have chance with an international team, if they come knocking at my door."

Guardiola feels experiencing different cultures in a football career is a must, adding: "You travel. At the ending stages of my football career and after like a manager. It's incredible. I lived for six months in Mexico and in Qatar as well, an Arabic country.

"As a manager I've lived in Germany and now here. I learned German when before it was impossible to understand. My family didn't speak a word of English and now they speak perfectly.

"It's incredible to travel. I encourage people to do it. You have to move. I encourage my players to do the same.

"Be curious to do something. The football career is too short not to. You will wake up one morning and say 'wow, it's over'. Time moves quickly."

