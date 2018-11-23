×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Guardiola 'fully committed' to Manchester City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    23 Nov 2018, 20:46 IST
guardiola - CROPPED
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists he is "fully committed" to Manchester City despite announcing his ambition to take an international job in the future.

The City boss has enjoyed great success as a club coach with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at the Etihad Stadium, but he has suggested on more than one occasion that taking charge of a national side would appeal to him.

It was a topic he returned to when speaking at the University of Liverpool this week, where Guardiola said: "Sooner or later it is going to happen, if I have chance with an international team."

But the 47-year-old, who is under contract until 2021, is adamant those comments do not detract from his commitment to City, adding that he could even change his mind and remain in club management for the remainder of his career.

"I have said many times that I have a contract here and, if it is going well, I could extend my contract here," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"Everybody has dreams. When I was a little boy I had dreams. Some you accomplish, some you don't. Many things can happen. Maybe in the future it can happen [coaching a national team], maybe in the future I will change my mind.

"I am fully committed to my job here."

City travel to West Ham on Saturday as the Premier League leaders seek to continue their unbeaten start to the top-flight season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Frenkie de Jong could epitomise the Pep Guardiola...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Manchester City fought fear in derby triumph
RELATED STORY
Manchester City squad rotation 'hurts a lot' - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola not expecting any more Manchester City signings
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
How Manchester City have continued to dominate the...
RELATED STORY
I didn't convince him, he decided for himself - Guardiola...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City should sign Isco?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola can repeat Barcelona success at Man City - Xavi
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which Guardiola has improved Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us