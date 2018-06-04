Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Guardiola handed two-match ban, Liverpool fined for City bus attack

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 22:24 IST
36

London, Jun 4 (AFP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will start the English champions' quest for a first Champions League title from the stands next season after being hit with a two-game touchline ban by UEFA today.

Liverpool were also fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for the damage caused to City's team bus on their arrival at Anfield for the first leg of a bad-tempered Champions League quarter-final between the sides as windows of the vehicle were shatterd by bottles and cans thrown by supporters.

The second match of Guardiola's ban, though, is suspended for a probationary period of one season.

The Catalan coach was sent off for furiously protesting after City were wrongly denied a second goal in the second leg with the tie still in the balance.

City were leading 1-0 on the night after a 3-0 first-leg defeat when Leroy Sane was flagged offside despite the ball towards the German winger coming off Liverpool's James Milner.

With Guardiola sent to the stands by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz for the second half, City went on to lose 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool were also fined a further 9,000 euros for the setting off of fireworks in the second leg with City and the second leg of their semi-final at Roma

Guardiola bemused by bus attack as City boss questions...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool apologise after damage to Manchester City bus
RELATED STORY
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool face UEFA charges for damaging Manchester City bus
RELATED STORY
UEFA fines Guardiola for Champions League dismissal
RELATED STORY
City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after Man City Champions...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola considering changing City defence for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Salah returns as Guardiola...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018